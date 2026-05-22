Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 7,900 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 484.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,530 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 287 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,865 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 985 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $302.00 to $297.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.57.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,211,332. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $202.47 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $212.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.65. The company has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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