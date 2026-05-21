Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 10,795 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,780 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Amphenol by 446.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,228,288,000 after buying an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Amphenol by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,920,982,000 after buying an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,386,182,000 after buying an additional 7,930,532 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Amphenol by 693.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,279,457 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $900,833,000 after buying an additional 6,362,533 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,125,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $122.96 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $134.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $151.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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