Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 3,313 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 224.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 103,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $33,680,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 637,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $206,510,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $309.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $294.32 and a 1-year high of $379.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.90 and a 200-day moving average of $335.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $375.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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