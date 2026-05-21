Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 6,580 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 103.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,932 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial upgraded L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $354.75.

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L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock opened at $308.94 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $338.66 and its 200-day moving average is $325.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $231.35 and a twelve month high of $379.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,301,406.40. This trade represents a 34.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 5,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $2,047,128.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,836,651.20. This trade represents a 41.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,117. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Further Reading

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