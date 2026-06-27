Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 9,959 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 1,275.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BDX alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,918,633.52. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,188 shares of company stock valued at $765,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $156.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.75. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $127.59 and a one year high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Becton, Dickinson and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Becton, Dickinson and Company wasn't on the list.

While Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here