Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Holdings in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,852 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,746,330 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,341,053,000 after buying an additional 25,662,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flex by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,055,533 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $849,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,605,802 shares of the technology company's stock worth $459,829,000 after purchasing an additional 181,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $319,756,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Flex by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,693,141 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $223,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company's stock.

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Flex News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

Flex Trading Down 9.0%

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $146.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The stock's 50 day moving average is $131.19 and its 200 day moving average is $88.30. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.83 and a twelve month high of $166.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Flex had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on Flex in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Flex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLEX

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 26,657 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.48, for a total transaction of $3,851,403.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 257,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,207,500.96. This trade represents a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 197,879 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $28,557,897.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,978,613.12. The trade was a 24.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 769,195 shares of company stock valued at $110,116,823. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Flex Profile

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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