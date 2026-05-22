Free Trial
Memorial Day Savings! Save $100 on MarketBeat All Access
Claim Your Discount
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.29 Million Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Kroger logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its Kroger stake by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, leaving it with 36,734 shares valued at about $2.29 million.
  • Kroger posted stronger-than-expected earnings for its latest quarter, with EPS of $1.28 topping estimates, though revenue of $34.73 billion came in slightly below forecasts.
  • The company faces mixed near-term signals: it announced a June 18 first-quarter 2026 earnings call, but reports of planned price cuts and a product recall could pressure margins and sentiment.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Kroger.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,734 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,189 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Kroger were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Kroger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,995 shares of the company's stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.0% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company's stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,756 shares of the company's stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 17.4% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company's stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Price Performance

KR opened at $67.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average of $66.72. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Kroger had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 0.69%.The company had revenue of $34.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Kroger's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger's payout ratio is presently 91.50%.

Key Kroger News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kroger (NYSE:KR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kroger Right Now?

Before you consider Kroger, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kroger wasn't on the list.

While Kroger currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
System failure: The strongest leverage for gold…
System failure: The strongest leverage for gold…
From Golden Portfolio (Ad)
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
tc pixel
NNVC FDA = New Momentum Wave!
NNVC FDA = New Momentum Wave!
From Equiscreen (Ad)
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
3 AI Data Center Stocks Worth Watching for Capital Rotation
3 AI Data Center Stocks Worth Watching for Capital Rotation
By Ryan Hasson | May 15, 2026

Recent Videos

This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines