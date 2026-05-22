Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.29 Million Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,734 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,189 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Kroger were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Kroger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,995 shares of the company's stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.0% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company's stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,756 shares of the company's stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 17.4% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company's stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts: Sign Up

Kroger Price Performance

KR opened at $67.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average of $66.72. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Kroger had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 0.69%.The company had revenue of $34.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Kroger's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger's payout ratio is presently 91.50%.

Key Kroger News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

About Kroger

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kroger, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kroger wasn't on the list.

While Kroger currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here