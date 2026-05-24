Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 18,251 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 31,962 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $1,478,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 47,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,592 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,438,992. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.13. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $84.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $93.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IR

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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