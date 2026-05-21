Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,699 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 63,685 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Newmont were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,107,293 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $13,390,613,000 after purchasing an additional 637,996 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Newmont by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,156,669 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $687,223,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Newmont by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,931,710 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $585,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,653 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Newmont by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,996,775 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $498,928,000 after purchasing an additional 692,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,925,237 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $414,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,473,051.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,472,615.15. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $252,812.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,477.93. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 43,068 shares of company stock worth $4,769,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Newmont from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmont from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $142.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Newmont Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $107.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $134.88. The firm's 50-day moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day moving average is $107.81.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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