Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.60 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,393 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,030 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regents Gate Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.4% in the third quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 86,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,276,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,235,000 after buying an additional 142,429 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $137.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.03. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $96.01 and a 1-year high of $147.32. The company has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $147.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 24,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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