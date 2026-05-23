Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $822,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 6,983 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,620 shares of company stock worth $5,527,602. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $191.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $261.56. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $198.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.T-Mobile US's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Freedom Capital upgraded T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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