Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 38.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $16,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.0% during the first quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 379.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $35,809,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company's stock.

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Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,263.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,178.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,293.75. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,023.05 and a 1-year high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $943.14 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 622.80%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.19 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,413.00 to $1,200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,408.55.

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Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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