Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,918 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,462 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,270 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 28,526 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 35,703 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 48,154 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 4.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.5%

TSCO stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.47. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Tractor Supply's payout ratio is 47.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Zacks Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial set a $32.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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