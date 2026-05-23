Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,863 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RKLB. Zacks Research downgraded Rocket Lab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Stock Up 8.2%

Rocket Lab stock opened at $135.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $139.76. The business's 50-day moving average price is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.16. The firm has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.25 and a beta of 2.30.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

More Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab won a $90 million Space Force contract, which expands its satellite business into geostationary orbit and adds a meaningful new source of revenue. Article Title

Rocket Lab won a $90 million Space Force contract, which expands its satellite business into geostationary orbit and adds a meaningful new source of revenue. Positive Sentiment: The company completed its 9th Electron launch for Synspective, underscoring strong execution and a durable commercial launch partnership. Article Title

The company completed its 9th Electron launch for Synspective, underscoring strong execution and a durable commercial launch partnership. Neutral Sentiment: Broader space-stock momentum and renewed interest ahead of SpaceX’s IPO are also lifting sentiment across the sector, including RKLB. Article Title

Broader space-stock momentum and renewed interest ahead of SpaceX’s IPO are also lifting sentiment across the sector, including RKLB. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain wary after Rocket Lab’s recent announcement of a potential $3 billion share-sale program, which raised dilution concerns earlier in the week. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Lab news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $11,808,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 434,675 shares in the company, valued at $51,326,424. The trade was a 18.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 18,126 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,360,175.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 261,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,653,201.12. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 333,449 shares of company stock valued at $28,295,233. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

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