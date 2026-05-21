Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 16,713 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,383 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 410.3% in the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 21,930 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $2,112,078.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 871,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,943,218.14. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought 5,300 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,803.20. This trade represents a 114.84% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,837 shares of company stock worth $2,766,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.5%

ACGL stock opened at $96.84 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.39. The business's 50 day moving average price is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%.The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.32.

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Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

See Also

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