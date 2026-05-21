Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 18,088 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,181 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 130.1% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,068,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $900,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,920 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 3,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,761,397 shares of the company's stock worth $316,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595,801 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 176.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,967,471 shares of the company's stock worth $117,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,596 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth about $61,290,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 163.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,272,875 shares of the company's stock worth $76,043,000 after acquiring an additional 789,783 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 2.3%

ADM opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.24. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.27%.

Insider Activity at Archer Daniels Midland

In related news, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,439,602.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 90,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,486,054.28. This trade represents a 27.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $3,424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 300,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Further Reading

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