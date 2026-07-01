Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Free Report) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,657 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 406 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 462 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company's stock.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of MKC stock opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.82 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKC. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Gavin Hattersley purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.98 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,959.88. This trade represents a 220.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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