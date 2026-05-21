Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 11,243 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,618 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 11,243 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 44.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 6.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 9.7% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $3,268,316. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of QCOM opened at $202.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $213.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $247.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.10.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Melius Research set a $220.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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