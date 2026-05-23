Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 11,683 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,462 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 11,683 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Biogen were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Biogen by 6,828.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 517,275 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $64,965,000 after acquiring an additional 509,809 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its holdings in Biogen by 718.2% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 569,253 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $79,741,000 after purchasing an additional 499,676 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 30.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,581 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $248,809,000 after purchasing an additional 418,776 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Biogen by 66.1% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 845,277 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $118,406,000 after purchasing an additional 336,504 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Biogen by 425.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 348,404 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $48,804,000 after purchasing an additional 282,084 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Biogen Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of BIIB opened at $193.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.75. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.05 and a fifty-two week high of $205.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.62. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.81%.The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "reduce" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Biogen to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Biogen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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