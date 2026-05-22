Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,202 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 512 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total transaction of $19,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,561,953.92. The trade was a 68.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 99,992 shares of company stock worth $139,220,810 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $1,561.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.56, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.74. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $643.36 and a one year high of $1,675.42. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,345.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,136.27.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Further Reading

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