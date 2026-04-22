Banque de Luxembourg S.A. Has $20.65 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Banque de Luxembourg S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,690 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 10.0% of Banque de Luxembourg S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Banque de Luxembourg S.A.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Melius Research set a $430.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $641.00 price objective (down from $645.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $392.00 price objective (down from $540.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $635.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $576.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $397.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 83,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. The trade was a 6.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $424.16 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $392.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $356.28 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The company has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 39.04%.The business had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

Key Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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