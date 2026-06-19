Banque Transatlantique SA Acquires 23,105 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Banque Transatlantique SA grew its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 651.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,652 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 23,105 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA's holdings in American Express were worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $2,464,215,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in American Express by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,780,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,340 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 27.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,310,515,000 after purchasing an additional 845,283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in American Express by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,904,218,000 after purchasing an additional 558,533 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 23.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,787,580 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $925,449,000 after purchasing an additional 537,205 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Express Trading Down 0.5%

AXP stock opened at $338.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $318.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.13. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $288.34 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The company has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $360.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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