Banque Transatlantique SA Cuts Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Banque Transatlantique SA trimmed its position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,038 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,711 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA's holdings in ARM were worth $22,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in ARM by 24.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,804 shares of the company's stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in ARM by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of ARM by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ARM by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,445 shares of the company's stock worth $71,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

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ARM Stock Up 4.9%

NASDAQ ARM opened at $439.46 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $265.35 and its 200-day moving average is $173.35. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $452.70. The firm has a market cap of $469.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 3.78.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $255.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $165.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of ARM from a "reduce" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of ARM from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of ARM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total value of $4,439,866.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,414.50. The trade was a 48.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlotte Claire Eaton sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.77, for a total value of $1,131,080.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,019.85. The trade was a 33.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,338 shares of company stock worth $66,030,158.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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