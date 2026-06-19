Banque Transatlantique SA Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Banque Transatlantique SA cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,793 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,912 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA's holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zoetis by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares during the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd now owns 333,465 shares of the company's stock worth $41,957,000 after buying an additional 261,155 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,631,619 shares of the company's stock worth $205,290,000 after buying an additional 935,432 shares during the last quarter. Pincus Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $2,109,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,558,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $699,331,000 after buying an additional 891,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Get Zoetis alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zoetis outperformed the market in the latest session, which may be supporting trading momentum for ZTS . Zoetis Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Zoetis outperformed the market in the latest session, which may be supporting trading momentum for . Neutral Sentiment: Several firms, including Rosen, Kessler Topaz, and others, reiterated the July 27, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action against Zoetis, keeping investor attention on the case. Kessler Topaz Announces Securities Fraud Class Action

Several firms, including Rosen, Kessler Topaz, and others, reiterated the July 27, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action against Zoetis, keeping investor attention on the case. Neutral Sentiment: The lawsuit-related articles themselves do not add new operational details, but they extend the legal overhang and may keep pressure on ZTS shares if investors focus on possible litigation costs or management credibility concerns. Pomerantz Investor Alert

Zoetis Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $78.69 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $161.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.78. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoetis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoetis wasn't on the list.

While Zoetis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here