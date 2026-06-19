Banque Transatlantique SA Cuts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Banque Transatlantique SA trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,857 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 19,519 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up approximately 1.1% of Banque Transatlantique SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Banque Transatlantique SA's holdings in Synopsys were worth $44,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nolet Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $3,294,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $455.51 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.18 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 105.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $478.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.09.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Synopsys's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $563.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Further Reading

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