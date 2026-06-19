Banque Transatlantique SA Has $115.46 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Banque Transatlantique SA grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,211,331 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 139,431 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up 2.8% of Banque Transatlantique SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Banque Transatlantique SA owned 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $115,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,064,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $263,133,000 after purchasing an additional 477,680 shares in the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,955,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.22. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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