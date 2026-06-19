Banque Transatlantique SA Has $14.33 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Banque Transatlantique SA decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 81,872 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA's holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $14,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,791,309 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,726,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,501 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,438,992. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $92.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IR

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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