Banque Transatlantique SA Has $32.71 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Banque Transatlantique SA cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,282 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 57,066 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.8% of Banque Transatlantique SA's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Banque Transatlantique SA's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $32,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,822 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $315,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,031 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $244,099,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $608.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $465.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.50 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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