Banque Transatlantique SA Increases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,434 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 36,406 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace makes up approximately 0.9% of Banque Transatlantique SA's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Banque Transatlantique SA's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $36,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company's stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:HWM opened at $278.25 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $256.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.09. The company has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.06 and a 52-week high of $290.63.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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