Banque Transatlantique SA Increases Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Banque Transatlantique SA raised its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,367 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.5% of Banque Transatlantique SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Banque Transatlantique SA's holdings in Stryker were worth $62,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $308.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business's fifty day moving average price is $314.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,170.65. This represents a 95.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $355.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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