Banque Transatlantique SA Makes New $529,000 Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 566 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $1,867,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Ketron Financial bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts: Sign Up

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of FIX opened at $1,971.17 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $489.98 and a twelve month high of $2,073.99. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,823.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,416.96.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 161,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FIX. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,991.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comfort Systems USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comfort Systems USA wasn't on the list.

While Comfort Systems USA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here