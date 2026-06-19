Banque Transatlantique SA Raises Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Banque Transatlantique SA grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,744 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 220,801 shares during the period. O'Reilly Automotive accounts for 1.4% of Banque Transatlantique SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Banque Transatlantique SA owned about 0.07% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $57,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

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O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.98. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.O'Reilly Automotive's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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