Banque Transatlantique SA Sells 28,715 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Banque Transatlantique SA trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,025 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 28,715 shares during the quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA's holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $16,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,190 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $107,666,000 after buying an additional 216,316 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,419 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$164.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.88 to $117.36 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.5%

CNI stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.25. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of $90.74 and a twelve month high of $122.48.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 27.22%.The business's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Canadian National Railway's payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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