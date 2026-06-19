Banque Transatlantique SA Sells 5,074 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Banque Transatlantique SA trimmed its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at $70,949,350.77. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 230,274 shares of company stock valued at $58,696,472 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BE. Barclays raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Bloom Energy’s clean-power platform as a fast-deploying behind-the-meter solution, which can help customers bypass grid constraints and support AI data-center growth. Bull of the Day: Bloom Energy (BE)

Recent commentary highlighted Bloom Energy’s clean-power platform as a fast-deploying behind-the-meter solution, which can help customers bypass grid constraints and support AI data-center growth. Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bloom Energy to hold , reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees value in the stock’s recent rally and business momentum. Zacks.com

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bloom Energy to , reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees value in the stock’s recent rally and business momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Articles also noted Bloom Energy’s strong recent performance versus the broader market, suggesting the stock remains in a momentum-driven phase. Bloom Energy (BE) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Articles also noted Bloom Energy’s strong recent performance versus the broader market, suggesting the stock remains in a momentum-driven phase. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares this week, including the CAO and other executives. The company said the transactions were for tax withholding related to equity vesting, but insider selling can still create some caution among investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE opened at $328.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $258.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,566.29 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $329.51.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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