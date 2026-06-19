Banque Transatlantique SA Takes Position in GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL

Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. Banque Transatlantique SA owned about 0.06% of GRAIL at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GRAIL by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company's stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in GRAIL by 59.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 465 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in GRAIL by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 45,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $2,286,635.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 260,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,596.48. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 123,502 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $6,165,219.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,887,613.44. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 232,464 shares of company stock worth $11,621,242 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of GRAIL in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on GRAIL in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GRAL

GRAIL Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of GRAL opened at $63.74 on Friday. GRAIL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $118.84. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 3.15. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $40.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.16 million. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 253.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. Analysts predict that GRAIL, Inc. will post -10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GRAIL

GRAIL, Inc NASDAQ: GRAL is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company's platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

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