Banyan Capital Management Inc. Sells 36,875 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Banyan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,882 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,875 shares during the period. Henry Schein accounts for approximately 3.1% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Henry Schein worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company's stock.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,156,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,323. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.34.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.Henry Schein's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Director William K. Daniel bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.19 per share, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Citigroup initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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