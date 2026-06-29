Bar Harbor Wealth Management Purchases 8,362 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,568 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $40,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $192.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $210.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $151.49 and a 12-month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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