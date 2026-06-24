Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 19,644 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,279 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 19,644 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management's holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $3,936,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 65,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $97,642,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $7,816,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $262.09 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $323.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $251.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.30.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The firm's revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FTAI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $16,334,325.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 210,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,936,717.09. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,716.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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