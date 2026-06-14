Barclays PLC Buys 57,807 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Barclays PLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,626,841 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,807 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for 0.3% of Barclays PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Barclays PLC owned 1.96% of American Electric Power worth $1,225,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 141,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,275,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 293,033 shares of the company's stock worth $33,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 983.0% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company's stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 57,977 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the company's stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 114,224 shares of the company's stock worth $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6%

American Electric Power stock opened at $129.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $131.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.67. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.72 and a 12 month high of $139.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's payout ratio is 55.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Electric Power from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $136.00 to $129.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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