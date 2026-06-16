Barclays PLC Has $160.46 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Barclays PLC grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 109.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,280 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 137,238 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.59% of EMCOR Group worth $160,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 798,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,792 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,158,603,000 after purchasing an additional 40,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,523 shares of the construction company's stock worth $869,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,966 shares of the construction company's stock worth $781,239,000 after purchasing an additional 327,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $409,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,105 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME opened at $841.12 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.16 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company's 50 day moving average price is $847.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $750.02.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,741.22. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,242.32. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,191. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EME. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $836.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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