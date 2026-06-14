Barclays PLC Has $690.13 Million Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,106,751 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 1,673,247 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.42% of Amphenol worth $690,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, June 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $153.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.70 and a 200-day moving average of $139.57. The company has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $92.08 and a one year high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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