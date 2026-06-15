Barclays PLC Purchases 2,253,431 Shares of Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Barclays PLC raised its position in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,614,593 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,253,431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.83% of Amrize worth $249,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Amrize by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 306,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 24,738 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Amrize by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,601,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,051,000 after acquiring an additional 214,393 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new stake in Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in Amrize by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 112,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amrize in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Amrize from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amrize from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amrize from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMRZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amrize news, CTO Roald Brouwer bought 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.84 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 19,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $984,688.88. The trade was a 8.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Gross bought 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.17 per share, for a total transaction of $137,676.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 33,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,339.99. The trade was a 9.05% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 54,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,429 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amrize Stock Up 0.0%

AMRZ stock opened at $53.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion and a PE ratio of 25.45. Amrize Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. Amrize had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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