Barclays PLC Sells 326,433 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668,051 shares of the company's stock after selling 326,433 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.25% of Marriott International worth $207,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,465,420 shares of the company's stock worth $381,654,000 after acquiring an additional 124,759 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 73,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 386,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,547 shares in the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 41,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $382.07.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $402.54 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.55 and a twelve month high of $403.25. The firm has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.65 and a 200 day moving average of $337.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Key Marriott International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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