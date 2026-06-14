Bard Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Gold.com Inc. $GOLD

Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.36% of Gold.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company's stock.

Get Gold.com alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Gold.com

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of Gold.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $1,663,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,639.16. The trade was a 58.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund purchased 530,338 shares of Gold.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $23,600,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,370,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000,021.50. This trade represents a 18.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 730,338 shares of company stock worth $31,842,096 and have sold 90,000 shares worth $3,723,200. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Gold.com Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE GOLD opened at $44.15 on Friday. Gold.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business's fifty day moving average is $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.62. Gold.com had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 0.35%.The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Research analysts expect that Gold.com Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Gold.com declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gold.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Gold.com's payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gold.com in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Gold.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm set a $52.00 price objective on Gold.com in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Gold.com from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Gold.com from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold.com has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $59.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOLD

Gold.com Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gold.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gold.com wasn't on the list.

While Gold.com currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here