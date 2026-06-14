Bard Associates Inc. Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,714 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,964 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.6% of Bard Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bard Associates Inc.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indivisible Partners bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,355,000. First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $14,198,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 39.7% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,603 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 458,141 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,016,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $81,615,000 after acquiring an additional 120,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $85.92 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.20 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company's 50-day moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average is $88.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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