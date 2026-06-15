Bard Associates Inc. Sells 40,689 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Bard Associates Inc. lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,689 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.'s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,676,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 31,134.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,218,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185,477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,656,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,053 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,699.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,544,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,160,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $853,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price target on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The stock's 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%.VICI Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

See Also

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