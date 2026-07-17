Barings LLC Acquires 27,227 Shares of Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR $CIB

Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB - Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,500 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC's holdings in Grupo Cibest were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Cibest by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,089,670 shares of the bank's stock valued at $196,534,000 after buying an additional 67,986 shares during the period. Fundamenta Capital S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Cibest during the 4th quarter worth about $1,908,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Cibest during the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its stake in shares of Grupo Cibest by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 182,945 shares of the bank's stock valued at $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 96,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Cibest by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 139,897 shares of the bank's stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares during the period.

Grupo Cibest Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Grupo Cibest stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46. Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Grupo Cibest had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Cibest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is a positive change from Grupo Cibest's previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Grupo Cibest's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Cibest from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Grupo Cibest from a "strong sell" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Cibest from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Grupo Cibest from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Grupo Cibest from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $73.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Cibest

About Grupo Cibest

Bancolombia SA NYSE: CIB is a leading financial institution in Colombia, offering a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services. As one of the largest universal banks in the country, the company provides retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management solutions. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Bancolombia serves individual clients, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations, focusing on convenience, innovation and customer experience.

In addition to traditional banking, Bancolombia's product portfolio includes insurance, pension fund management, leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management.

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