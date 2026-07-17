Barings LLC Acquires New Stake in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 166,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,356,000. Barings LLC owned about 0.05% of H World Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in H World Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 9,899 shares of the company's stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 81.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H World Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings cut H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Research cut H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HTHT

H World Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $42.68 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

About H World Group

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider H World Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and H World Group wasn't on the list.

While H World Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here