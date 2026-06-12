Barings LLC Decreases Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,772 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,841 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned 0.12% of Darling Ingredients worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,900 shares of the company's stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company's stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,521 shares of the company's stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 2.8%

DAR stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.02. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $66.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $191,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,275,819.41. This represents a 13.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

See Also

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