Barings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900,207 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 8.1% of Barings LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Barings LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco QQQ worth $502,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks fell after TSMC’s spending outlook sparked concerns that the AI buildout may face margin pressure and weaker near-term returns, a headwind for Nasdaq-100 heavyweights like QQQ. Article Title

Chip stocks fell after TSMC’s spending outlook sparked concerns that the AI buildout may face margin pressure and weaker near-term returns, a headwind for Nasdaq-100 heavyweights like QQQ. Neutral Sentiment: Broader ETF and U.S. equity trading was mixed during the day, suggesting investors were rotating rather than broadly abandoning risk assets. Article Title

Broader ETF and U.S. equity trading was mixed during the day, suggesting investors were rotating rather than broadly abandoning risk assets. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted QQQ’s long-term performance versus leveraged or alternative ETFs, but these were mostly commentary pieces and not a direct catalyst for the fund today. Article Title

Several articles highlighted QQQ’s long-term performance versus leveraged or alternative ETFs, but these were mostly commentary pieces and not a direct catalyst for the fund today. Neutral Sentiment: Macro updates on cooler inflation, Fed uncertainty, and geopolitical risks add to the market backdrop, but they are not specific to QQQ and have mixed implications for growth stocks. Article Title

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $705.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $720.72 and a 200 day moving average of $652.83. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $551.68 and a 12-month high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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